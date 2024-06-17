A woman visiting Potomac Mills on Saturday, June 15, 2024, was abducted and forced to withdraw money from an ATM.

From Prince William police:

Strong-Arm Robbery – On June 15 at 10:52AM, officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was inside the mall when she was approached by three men. After a brief verbal encounter, the suspects demanded the victim remove money from an ATM. One of the suspects followed the victim to the ATM where she withdrew the money. When the victim attempted to leave, all three suspects

physically blocked her until she gave them the money. The suspects then left the area in two separate vehicles and the victim contacted the police. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, with facial hair, wearing a black hat, a white shirt, gray jeans, and black/white/red Jordan shoes

A black male with a short afro-style haircut, facial hair, and wearing all-black clothing

A black male with facial hair and wearing a colorful jacket