Prince William County Leaders Buy $16 Million Plot, Remain Uncommitted to Indoor Sports Complex By Caitlyn Meisner Published June 14, 2024 at 9:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Parks and Rec #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Sports Complex