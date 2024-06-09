Fredericksburg Traffic expected as poorly-rated Falmouth Bridge begins inspections before heavy repairs By Mike Salmon Published June 9, 2024 at 10:00AM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:42PM Falmouth Bridge connects Fredericksburg to Stafford This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Route 1 #VDOT