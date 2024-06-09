Fredericksburg announces 7th season of free trolley rides

The City of Fredericksburg has announced the revival of its “Around the Town” free trolley service to downtown for the upcoming summer season. Operated by Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg, the service will run on Friday and Saturday evenings from May 31 to August 31, offering residents and visitors a convenient way to explore downtown attractions.

The trolley will make a 20-minute loop around downtown with stops at six locations, including popular spots such as the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, Carl’s Ice Cream, Mason Dixon Café, Haley’s Honey Meadery, Red Dragon Brewery, Harry’s Downtown, Mellow Mushroom, Castiglia’s, and Rebellion Bourbon Bar and Kitchen. Additionally, on the first Friday of each month, extra stops will be added for art gallery openings. The free, family-friendly rides are available from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Now in its 7th season, the “Around the Town” initiative was introduced in 2018 as part of the city’s efforts to manage downtown parking while enhancing the visitor experience. The trolley service is strategically located near restaurants, public restrooms, coffee shops, art galleries, museums, parks, shops, and key parking facilities.

The initiative has seen a steady increase in ridership since its inception, with reports of full trolleys during peak hours in the previous summer. Danelle Rose, Tourism Marketing and Communications Manager, expressed excitement about the addition of new signs at trolley stops to improve visibility and provide essential information for riders.

Travel counselors will be available at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center to assist with inquiries about the trolley service, parking options, and downtown amenities. The Visitor Center will extend its hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Fredericksburg has posted a map of the route and parking options online.