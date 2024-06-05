Join the Adventure at Stafford Adventist Church Vacation Bible School!



Stafford Adventist Church, located at 550 Joshua Road in Stafford, warmly invites Kindergarten through 5th-grade children to embark on an exciting journey during our Vacation Bible School (VBS)! Running on Wednesday evenings from June 12 to July 17, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., this event promises to be a delightful experience for all attendees.

Please bring your friends and family members to join us for an adventure that follows Ruth and Naomi’s journey from Moab to Bethlehem. Our VBS program is designed to engage children through captivating Bible stories, uplifting music, and creative crafts. Each session will help kids discover how God Always Keeps His Promises.

In addition to the enriching biblical lessons, children will enjoy various fun activities and delicious snacks. Our dedicated team is excited to create a welcoming and joyful environment where kids can learn, grow, and make new friends.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with the community and deepen your faith. We look forward to seeing you and your loved ones at Stafford Adventist Church VBS!

For more information and to register, please visit Stafford Adventist Church’s website.