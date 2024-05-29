Electra.aero’s eSTOL Aircraft Achieves Milestone in Flight Operations

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra), a Manassas-based aerospace company focused on decarbonizing aviation and expanding air transportation markets, has achieved a significant milestone. The company announced the successful high-performance ultra-short flight operations of its piloted blown-lift hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) demonstrator aircraft, the EL-2 Goldfinch.

“Today’s achievement is monumental as our eSTOL aircraft has proven its capability to operate from spaces shorter than 300 feet,” said JP Stewart, Electra Vice President and General Manager. “The aircraft’s low-speed handling has been exceptional, closely matching our predictions and building confidence in the 9-passenger product design. We will continue developing our technologies to enhance the STOL takeoff and landing performance.”

The test flights, piloted by Cody Allee, were conducted in April and May 2024 at Manassas Regional Airport and Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Virginia. The longest flight lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the aircraft taking off in less than 170 feet and landing in under 114 feet. The aircraft reached an altitude of 6,500 feet and flew as slowly as 25 knots during takeoff and landing. Data from these flights will inform the design of Electra’s 9-passenger commercial eSTOL aircraft, targeted for commercial service in 2028 under FAA Part 23 regulations.

Electra’s blown-lift design uses eight electric motors to significantly increase wing lift, enabling the eSTOL aircraft to access locations typically reserved for helicopters. The quiet electric motors reduce noise and emissions, while hybrid-electric power provides long-range capability without ground-based charging stations.

Electra.aero is supported by Lockheed Martin Ventures, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, Statkraft Ventures, and contracts with NASA and the U.S. military.