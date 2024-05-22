Live Music with Carleigh Jane at The Winery at Sunshine Ridge

Get ready for an enchanting afternoon of live music at The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, featuring the talented Carleigh Jane.

The event, set to take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m., promises to be a delightful experience for all music lovers. Jane, a gifted acoustic musician and emerging songwriter, hails from Virginia and has captivated audiences with her musical prowess from a young age. Her journey began with piano lessons at age five, followed by professional vocal training at eight. By age ten, Jane had already taught herself to play the ukulele and acoustic guitar, and she seamlessly integrated the electric guitar into her performances.

At just 12 years old, Jane took the spotlight as a solo artist, charming audiences in local music venues and quickly becoming a well-known figure in Old Town Manassas. Her reach has since expanded to venues across Northern Virginia, Loudoun County, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.

Her diverse musical style spans from the hits of the 70s to today’s popular music, showcasing her versatility and genuine passion for music. In addition to performing covers of beloved songs, Jane is an aspiring songwriter. Attendees may even get the chance to hear some of her original compositions during the performance.

The Winery At Sunshine Ridge Farm sits at 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.