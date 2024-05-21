Local realtor team helps STEP VA move into their new home

Following a record-breaking fundraising gala in October 2023, STEP VA has moved into its new home on Bourbon Street.

Last fall, a 10-year anniversary gala brought in a record $50,000 for the organization. One month later, the group obtained its own space for the first time. STEP VA had been holding meetings in rooms rented or borrowed from local businesses and houses of worship to hold meetings. “Our dream is to create a space where people with disabilities feel welcome and can freely express their creativity in a space that prioritizes their sensory needs,” said Carol Yeh, STEP VA secretary.

Brigid O’Leary, STEP VA media spokesman, said that after securing the space, the organization’s programming schedule—three and a half months of preparation for the spring musical, which rolled straight into planning for the group’s cornerstone program—three weeks of summer camp sessions—left no time to get the space in order.

Local realtor Shawn Derrick and his 12:45 Team, part of Keller Williams Capital Properties, donated a day of service to get the space ready. On May 10, the team of a dozen individuals completed a range of tasks from building shelves to hanging lights and soundproofing panels. Sandy Habina, co-coordinator of STEP VA’s Parent Connect group, was onsite for the work.

“They’re doing the things we know needed to be done but didn’t know when we could get to it,” she said.

Derrick, a long-time supporter of STEP VA, said “STEP VA’s mission, serving families by caring for those who have disabilities, matches our mission. We’re excited to support them financially and by giving our time to support a wonderful mission here in our local community…we know the families, we know the heart of the board and that excites us to be able to support them even more.”

STEP VA, Inc., a non-profit organization founded in 2013, provides sensory-based theater and arts programs that empower people with disabilities and their families.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!