Stafford man finishes first in Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon

The Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon saw ideal running weather under cloudy skies on Sunday, May 19. Over 3,700 participants took to the historic streets of Fredericksburg and tackled the challenging Hospital Hill. The event celebrated 3,729 finishers from 46 states, the District of Columbia, and 14 countries.

The highlight of the “Greatest Half in History” was Samuel Yakulis, Jr., a 20-year-old from Stafford, who claimed victory with a time of 01:13:27. “I’ve done the five miles in recent years, but with that being discontinued, I decided to move up and give it a shot,” said Yakulis in a press release. Last year, Yakulis won the Semper 5ive with the second-fastest time in the event’s history at 26:34.

Jonathan Ladson, 32, from Woodbridge, finished just over a minute behind Yakulis with a time of 1:14:33. James Erickson, 38, from Woodberry Forest, Virginia, secured third place with a time of 1:15:55.

Natalie Daniels, 32, from Fredericksburg, was the top female finisher with a time of 1:24:12. “I’m actually four months pregnant. This is my last race before I have a baby,” Daniels shared in a press release. She was also the Historic Half female winner in 2022 when the event returned to in-person racing following the pandemic.

Grace Vandegrift, 31, from Washington, D.C., finished second among the women with a time of 1:27:39, followed by Stacy Mercer, 38, from Charlotte, N.C., who finished in 1:29:19.

All results are currently unofficial and are available at marinemarathon.com.

Also at the annual event, Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine served as the ceremonial starter for the Marine Corps Historic Half. Other officials in attendance included Colonel Michael L. Brooks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Sergeant Major Michael Brown. Major General David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, also participated in the event.

The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, currently on an East Coast Tour, presented the colors to start the race. Participants and spectators had the opportunity to meet the horses and their riders at the Finish Festival.

Another 203 runners from across the U.S. and around the world are registered to complete the Historic Half virtually. Both in-person and virtual participants received a specially designed technical shirt, finisher medal, and more.

The next event in the series is on August 24 at the Quantico 12K aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.