Lane Ranger: Don’t you fret too much about Brooke Road work

Well, partner, there’s a project in the works to shore up a slope that holds up Route 608, also known ’round these parts as Brooke Road, in Stafford County. This here project stretches between Camp Geary Lane and Marlborough Point Road, and it’ll be underway from late May through July 2024.

Now, don’t you fret too much about gettin’ through, ’cause traffic on Brooke Road will still be allowed to mosey on through the work zone at all times. But, y’all should be ready for some short delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has got their contractor crews saddlin’ up in the work zone starting Tuesday, May 21. For the first three days, there’ll be a flaggin’ crew directin’ one-way, alternating traffic on Brooke Road and Camp Geary Lane near the intersection. Expect some short delays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23.

Come Thursday, May 23, a temporary traffic signal will be put up in the work zone. This signal will then guide one-way, alternating traffic 24 hours a day until the project’s wrapped up in July 2024.

VDOT’s contractor will be usin’ a soil nail installer to build a retaining wall to prop up Brooke Road. This fancy gadget will drill holes under the road and shove in steel rods about 20 feet long into the ground. These rods get covered with a mesh wire net and anchored with bolts, then the whole shebang gets a coat of concrete. They did a similar job on a nearby stretch of Brooke Road back in 2018.

About 720 vehicles a day travel along Brooke Road near Marlborough Point Road, so keep that in mind, folks.

Work’s planned to go ahead as long as the weather’s playin’ nice.