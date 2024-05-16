Stafford Schools Announce Class Valedictorian, Salutatorians

Wendel Vargas Nguyen Hinson Oti Kang Jenkins Amankwa-Asare Biswas Buckman

Stafford County Public Schools is proud to announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorians for the Class of 2024. The division will host ticketed graduation ceremonies for Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and North Stafford HS on Thursday and Mountain View and Stafford HS on Friday. All ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be available through a live stream link for those unable to attend.

The school division will graduate 2,530 seniors in total, setting them on their path to success. The Class of 2024 accumulated $18,926,401.00 in scholarships and will go into the workforce, serve in our military, and continue their education.

Brooke Point HS:

Rena Amankwa-Asare, GPA: 4.9191

Rena is a full IB program student and served as an IB Ambassador. She served as Captain of Academic Team, Vice President of National Honor Society, and Publicist for the Multicultural Club along with the Future Health Professionals (HOSA). She was a member of the Dance Team, Vice President of Model United Nations, and participated in Debate Team, Spirit Club and Spanish Honor Society. Rena plans to attend the College of William & Mary and is the recipient of the William & Mary Scholar Award.

Isabella Kang, GPA: 4.9142

Isabella is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. She demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as the Woodwind Captain and Clarinet Section Leader in the Marching Band, and served in a leadership role in Model UN. She also participated in the Academic Team, Latin Club, Taekwondo, and National Honors Society. Isabella will attend Colorado College, majoring in Geology.

Colonial Forge HS:

Aditya Biswas, GPA: 4.912

Aditya is a student in the Commonwealth Governor’s School. As a Colonial Forge student, he is the recipient of the AP Physics II, DE Chemistry, AP Psychology, Honors Math Analysis, AP Environmental Science, and AP Computer Science Principles Top Student Awards. He is also an all-county violinist and a member of the TriM honor society for student musicians. Adi will attend Princeton University where he’ll study computational biology, computational neuroscience, and theoretical physics.

Hannah Jenkins, GPA: 4.803

Hannah is a student in the Commonwealth Governor’s School. She enjoys music, playing both piano and percussion, and is the percussion co-captain of the Forge Marching Band. She also enjoys competitive running, logic games and puzzles, and has won numerous awards in archery. Hannah will attend the University of Arkansas where she will study Food Science and Technology or Agriculture Science.

Mountain View HS:

Delainey Hinson, GPA: 5.006

Delainey is an AP Scholar with Distinction and received Commended Scholar status for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Delainey was a 4-year starter for the girls’ lacrosse team and was one of the team Captains during her senior year. In 2023, she was named as a USA Lacrosse National All-Academic Player. During her junior and senior years, Delainey played the clarinet in Mountain View’s Wind Ensemble and was selected for All-District Band. She enjoyed participating in many extracurricular clubs and activities while at Mountain View, to include Distributive Education Clubs of America, National Honor Society, Amnesty International, and Model UN. Delainey will attend Southern Methodist University where she is a President’s Scholar and will study Biological Sciences on a pre-med track.

Katherine Buckman, GPA: 4.979

Katherine is also a candidate for the full International Baccalaureate diploma. She authored several publications including a book titled The Art of Women’s Protest and a journal article on women’s unionization, published in The Schola Journal. Katherine was selected to be the first Student Representative to the Stafford County School Board. During her time on the Board, Katherine advocated for mental health, developing a campaign to support mental health awareness. One of her most notable accomplishments is the Green Pin Project, created to foster supportive communities and break down the stigma surrounding mental health among middle and high school students. Katherine will continue her academic career at Columbia University as a John Jay Scholar where she plans to study Political Science and Philosophy.

North Stafford HS:

Andrea Vargas, GPA: 4.865

Andrea is a Commonwealth Governor’s School Student. She served as Captain of the Tennis Team, President of the National Spanish Honor Society, Vice President of the National Honor Society, Vice President of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Vice President of the Hispanic Student Association. She was also a member of the All-County Orchestra and Chamber Sinfonia. She contributed to her community through service and volunteering as a family tutor and interpreter. Andrea will attend Yale University to study environmental engineering and regenerative biology on the pre-med track.

Ella Wendel, GPA: 4.647

Ella has taken several AP classes throughout high school. She was a Future Business Leaders of America member for two years, Spanish Honor Society, and was props manager for the school play. She also competed in the Forensics tournament. Ella also has tutored students while in high school. She plans to go to college after graduation.

Stafford HS:

Richard Oti, GPA: 4.986

Richard is a Commonwealth Governor’s School Student. He spent a large part of his time outside of school working and taking photos as the production editor and then editor-in-chief for Stafford’s yearbook, participating and serving as co-captain for his Science Olympiad team, supporting a co-founded volunteer group called the Unity Project, and serving as associate and then senior chair for Stafford’s Academic Symposium. Richard has been the recipient of the George S. Blume Citizenship Medal, Stanford iGEM Biology Certificate, AP Capstone Diploma and was a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match Program. Richard will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and plans to major in the interdisciplinary course 6-14 that encompasses data science, computer science, and economics.

Mailynn Nguyen, GPA: 4.964

Mailynn is a Commonwealth Governor’s School Student. Mailynn served as president of the Humanitarian Aid Club and ran varsity cross-country for three years. A five-time National Latin Exam gold medalist and two-time SHS Student of the Year, Mailynn was recognized as a National Merit Finalist and an international Coolidge Senator. She has enjoyed getting involved in the community through the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, where she was founder and chair of a student workforce committee and did data consulting with the Chamber. Mailynn will be studying math at Princeton University next fall.