Published May 16, 2024 at 9:52AM | Updated May 16, 2024 at 10:59AM

Flying Circus Airshow Flies Again for the Season

Every Sunday from May to October, the skies above the Warrenton/Fauquier Airport in Bealeton come alive with the exhilarating spectacle of the Flying Circus Air Show.

As gates open promptly at 11 a.m., eager spectators flock to the site, advised to arrive well before 1 p.m. to beat the rush.

The airshow kicks off at 2:30 p.m., and audiences are treated to a 90-minute display of aerial feats and acrobatics.

Following the main event, attendees have the unique opportunity to mingle with pilots and performers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet session.

Payment options include cash, checks, Visa, and MasterCard all accepted for entrance fees, gift shop purchases, and airplane rides.

While the onsite snack bar, Fifi’s Café, currently operates on a cash-only basis, plans are underway to introduce credit card payments later in the season.

To streamline entry, organizers offer separate lines for cash transactions and those using credit cards or checks. And for those wondering about inclement weather, cancellation notices are posted between 9 and 10 a.m. on the day of the show, ensuring attendees stay informed.

With rides commencing at 11 a.m. and continuing until about 1:45 p.m., there’s ample opportunity for thrill-seekers to take to the skies. While ride reservations aren’t available, all rides operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own refreshments or buy from the cafe, with shaded seating areas.

Leashed pets are welcome, though owners are reminded to be mindful of their behavior, especially during the show’s louder moments.

Restroom facilities are clean, spacious, and handicap-accessible, ensuring the comfort of all attendees.

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