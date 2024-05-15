Prince William Landfill Announces Summer Hours

Published May 15, 2024 at 1:25PM | Updated May 16, 2024 at 10:59AM

The Prince William County Landfill and Compost Facility will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. The facilities will also be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day and Monday, September 2, for Labor Day. Customers should check with their trash and recycling collection company for possible changes to their pick-up schedule.

The landfill and compost facility are open Monday through Saturday, except on New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. They also close at 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Eve.

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