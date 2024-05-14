Significant Street Closures Expected for Marine Corps Historic Half

On Sunday, May 19, Fredericksburg, will witness the live and in-person running of the Marine Corps Historic Half, organized by the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO).

Anticipating a turnout of over 4,300 runners, the event is set to commence at 6 a.m., with the final participant expected to cross the finish line by 10 a.m. Residents and commuters should prepare for significant road closures and potential delays between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Temporary and rolling road closures will be enforced throughout the city, affecting various routes and intersections. To accommodate participants and spectators, parking will be available at the Central Park Shopping Complex. Attendees are advised to walk to the start line on Carl D. Silver Parkway near Gordon W. Shelton Drive.

Those interested in joining the Marine Corps Historic Half can register until Saturday, May 18, either online at marinemarathon.com or in person at the Healthy Lifestyle Expo.

The Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend is a celebrated event, attracting thousands of participants and onlookers from across the nation and beyond to engage in the half marathon, Semper 5ive, and the Devil Dog Double, a challenging combination of both distances.