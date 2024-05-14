Prince William

4th Annual Prince William County 5K Walk for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Uriah Kiser

The 4th Annual Prince William County 5K Walk for Mental Health Awareness is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Locust Shade Park, Triangle.

The event aims to educate, advocate, and dispel myths about mental illness. Participants will walk on grassy, gravel, and paved paths, with both rigorous and easy routes available.

The event will feature community programs, music, food trucks, and speakers Shanita Nolan and Lisa Madron. Sponsors include the Boys & Girls Club, Mike Garcia Construction Inc., and Potomac Health Foundation.

Registration is online. 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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