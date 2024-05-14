4th Annual Prince William County 5K Walk for Mental Health Awareness Month

Published May 14, 2024 at 3:18PM | Updated May 14, 2024 at 5:08PM

The 4th Annual Prince William County 5K Walk for Mental Health Awareness is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Locust Shade Park, Triangle.

The event aims to educate, advocate, and dispel myths about mental illness. Participants will walk on grassy, gravel, and paved paths, with both rigorous and easy routes available.

The event will feature community programs, music, food trucks, and speakers Shanita Nolan and Lisa Madron. Sponsors include the Boys & Girls Club, Mike Garcia Construction Inc., and Potomac Health Foundation.

Registration is online.