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Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit Stafford, talk broadband

By Uriah Kiser

On Monday, May 13, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will be in Stafford County, to engage in a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks as part of a program focused on broadband infrastructure. The tour of the project is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Secretary Yellen’s visit is centered around a broadband initiative funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, aimed at expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet. The event will take place at Richland Baptist Church located at 2482 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

In 2022, Virginia received over $200 million in funding to expand high-quality broadband service to communities across the state through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This funding is in addition to the nearly $600 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) being invested in broadband by the commonwealth and cities and counties throughout Virginia, and nearly $1.5 billion allocated to the commonwealth through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Secretary Yellen will visit a community in Stafford County that – thanks to CPF and SLFRF funding – has secured Comcast access to broadband service to nearly 700 homes and counting in rural Virginia.

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