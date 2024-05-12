Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit Stafford, talk broadband

On Monday, May 13, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will be in Stafford County, to engage in a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks as part of a program focused on broadband infrastructure. The tour of the project is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Secretary Yellen’s visit is centered around a broadband initiative funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, aimed at expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet. The event will take place at Richland Baptist Church located at 2482 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

In 2022, Virginia received over $200 million in funding to expand high-quality broadband service to communities across the state through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This funding is in addition to the nearly $600 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) being invested in broadband by the commonwealth and cities and counties throughout Virginia, and nearly $1.5 billion allocated to the commonwealth through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Secretary Yellen will visit a community in Stafford County that – thanks to CPF and SLFRF funding – has secured Comcast access to broadband service to nearly 700 homes and counting in rural Virginia.