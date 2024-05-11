Travel Hot Spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mobile work zone to patch potholes. Expect alternating single and double lane closures at various locations between the two interchanges.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at 10 p.m. at the four bridges over the Rappahannock River at mile marker 132 for bridge washing.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at 10 p.m. at all the bridges over Route 17 at the exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) interchange for bridge washing.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the bridges over Potomac Creek near the exit 136 (Centrport Parkway) interchange for bridge washing with double lane closures at 10 p.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure at the bridges over Courthouse Road at the interchange for bridge washing with double lane closures at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure at the bridges over Aquia Creek with double lane closures at 10 p.m. at mile marker 145 near the exit 143 (Garrisonville) interchange for bridge washing.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge work. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between mile markers 129 to 134. for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at 10 p.m. on I-95 northbound in the local and through lanes. Crews installing rumble strips and pavement markings for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on both the local and through travel lanes on I-95 northbound at mile markers 129-134 for final construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for slope repair.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile markers 136-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. on the local lanes followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Milling and paving work.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge work. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-120. Milling and paving work on the travel lanes.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Northbound at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road): Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mudd Tavern Road northbound right turn lane at Route 1 intersection will be closed for utility work.

Route 1 Southbound: Monday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway for barrier wall removal work.

Route 3 (Plank Road) at Route 621 (Orange Plank Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure at the intersection for construction.

Route 601 (Lewiston Road): Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for surface treatment and pavement marking work near Mica Mine Road.

Route 601 (Arrit Road): Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for surface treatment and pavement marking work near Greenes Corner Road.

Route 646 (Stanfield Road): Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for surface treatment and pavement marking work between White Angel Lane and Long Acres Lane.

Route 649 (Seays Road): Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Post Oak Road and Robert E. Lee Drive.

Route 655 (Ridge Road): Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures for cape seal surface treatment between Courthouse Road and Lawyers Road. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew and pilot truck.

Route 674 (Chancellor Road): Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway): Monday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive for barrier wall removal work.

Route 721 (Grand Brooks Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures for cape seal surface treatment between Lawyers Road and Stubbs Bridge Road. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew and pilot truck.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Construction started Wednesday, May 8 to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in summer 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in Summer 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in June 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Augustine North Subdivision: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Milling and paving on various routes throughout Augustine North subdivision between Courthouse Road and Mountain View Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Berea Church Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging between Truslow Road and Warrenton Road for utility work for the Berea Church Road construction project.

Brent Point Road: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Brent Point Road for cape seal surface treatment between Arkendale Road to end of the state maintenance. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Decatur Road: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road for cape seal surface treatment between Indian View Road and Norman Road. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Richland Road: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Richland Road for cape seal surface treatment between Route 17 and Hartwood Road. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Rosehaven Street: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for pipe replacement work with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

Sanford Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Sanford Drive between Route 17 and Simpson Drive for pavement marking work.

South Gateway Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures on South Gateway Drive near the Route 17 intersection for pavement marking work.

—Virginia Department of Transportation