Prince William County schools celebrate 300 retirees

Prince William County Schools press release: For some Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) employees, the time has come to bid farewell to their classrooms and offices—their retirement from the school division marks the end of an era as well as a stepping stone toward their next grand adventure.

Nearly 300 employees—educators, support staff, and administrators who have dedicated years of their lives in service to our students will be celebrated in a retirement ceremony on May 21. Through their crucial work and irreplaceable efforts, they have provided a safe and welcoming environment for all students to learn the knowledge, skills, and habits of mind necessary to create a thriving future for themselves and their community.

See the full list of retirees.