This Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 9 to noon, the annual Manassas Reads Festival will take place at the Harris Pavilion in downtown Manassas.

Hosted by the City of Manassas and Manassas City Public Schools, the event encourages guests of all ages to stop by and take home some free books.

The pavilion is located at 9201 Center Street, Manassas. The event will include various special guests, such as authors, school representatives, and student volunteers.

Live book readings, crafts, and library card registration will take place throughout the morning. Attendees are welcome to take as many books as they like, but they should consider other book lovers.

The books were provided by numerous local sources, including community citizens, staff, businesses, and organizations.

Organizers for the Manassas Reads Festival say the event aims to promote literacy among community members by providing free books for all. Make sure to stop by this Saturday!