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Recognize the contributions of local educators

By Uriah Kiser

This Teacher Appreciation Week, we urge you to recognize the impactful contributions of local educators who shape the futures of our children.

In Manassas, the teachers at Lightbridge Academy, a recent addition to our community, are actively engaged in addressing the pressing issue of the Childcare Cliff. Offering educational services for children aged six weeks to six years, they play a vital role in alleviating the burdens faced by Virginia parents.

According to the Center for American Progress, there are 217,389 children under the age of five residing in Virginia’s childcare deserts, underscoring the critical need for accessible early childhood education options. Let’s celebrate and support those who dedicate themselves to nurturing our youngest learners and bridging the gap in childcare availability.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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