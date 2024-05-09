Recognize the contributions of local educators

Published May 9, 2024 at 12:19AM | Updated May 9, 2024 at 12:43PM

This Teacher Appreciation Week, we urge you to recognize the impactful contributions of local educators who shape the futures of our children.

In Manassas, the teachers at Lightbridge Academy, a recent addition to our community, are actively engaged in addressing the pressing issue of the Childcare Cliff. Offering educational services for children aged six weeks to six years, they play a vital role in alleviating the burdens faced by Virginia parents.

According to the Center for American Progress, there are 217,389 children under the age of five residing in Virginia’s childcare deserts, underscoring the critical need for accessible early childhood education options. Let’s celebrate and support those who dedicate themselves to nurturing our youngest learners and bridging the gap in childcare availability.