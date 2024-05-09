Absorption Rate’s Crucial Role in Navigating Northern Virginia Real Estate

Mark Worrilow from Fathom Realty

shared insights on the absorption rate’s crucial role in navigating Northern Virginia and Stafford County’s real estate market. He emphasized how this metric quantifies market conditions, with Stafford County currently at a 1.5-month absorption rate. Worrilow highlighted the importance of proactive decision-making for both buyers and sellers, given the swift pace of market activity. With a low absorption rate indicating a seller’s market, he underlined the ongoing trend and its implications for the region’s real estate landscape.