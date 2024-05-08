Business UMW’s Small Business Development Center helps local businesses grow and expand By Mike Salmon Published May 8, 2024 at 2:30PM | Updated May 9, 2024 at 12:10AM UMW's Small Business Development Center has worked with Olde Towne Butcher This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #University of Mary Washington