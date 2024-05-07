Roar Through Time: Jurassic Quest Comes Alive at Fredericksburg Expo Center, May 10-12

Jurassic Quest is set to roar into the F Fredericksburg Expo Center from May 10 to May 12. The three-day extravaganza promises a journey through 165 million years of Earth’s history, featuring lifelike dinosaurs and a range of hands-on activities for all ages.

Attractions include a scientifically accurate dinosaur herd, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a real fossil exhibit, bounce houses, and inflatable attractions. New for 2024 are interactive experiences like “Raptor Run” races and “Rope-a-Raptor.” Guests can also enjoy the Raptor Training Experience and meet interactive baby dinosaurs such as Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest’s attention to detail is evident in its collaboration with paleontologists to ensure accurate replication of each dinosaur. Tickets are available online or on-site, with general admission covering access to exhibits, activities, and shows. Additional activity tickets can be purchased on-site, or guests can opt for Kids Unlimited Tickets for unlimited access to select attractions.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are available online with options for Standard, Senior, and Kids pricing. General admission grants access to live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. On-site, guests can purchase tickets for individual activities. Kids Unlimited Tickets offer unlimited access to select attractions for ages 2-10, including stationary and walking dinosaur rides, fossil digs, and dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions. Children under 2 enter for free.

Admission for children aged 2-10, ranges from $22 to $36. General Admission for ages 11-64 is $22. Senior Admission, for those aged 65 and older, is $19.

Strollers are permitted, and socks are required for inflatable attractions. Visitors are advised to contact the venue in advance for wheelchair accessibility.