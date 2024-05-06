Published May 6, 2024 at 11:20PM | Updated May 6, 2024 at 11:37PM

Get Ahead: Manassas Park to Discuss Library Changes

The Manassas Park Governing Body will discuss its library policy during its meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Proposed changes to the Manassas Park City Public Library aim to enhance library services and streamline policies.

Adjustments include updates to rules of conduct regarding food consumption in anticipation of a café opening, endorsement of collection development guidelines by the Library Advisory Board, and revised hotspot usage rules to accommodate patrons aged 13 and above.

Additionally, changes clarify consequences for hotspot misuse and eliminate outdated policies regarding photocopies and self-service renewals. The amendments also aim to simplify fee references and expand access to 3D printing for trained individuals. You can watch the meeting live.