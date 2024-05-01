Annual Eagle Festival to be held at Mason Neck State Park

Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation: Mason Neck State Park will host the 26th Annual Eagle Festival on May 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Park staff along with many exhibitors will be on the visitor center lawn for a full day of animal shows, hands-on activities, and outdoor recreation clinics that aim to highlight the rich natural history of Northern Virginia as well as foster stewardship of our environment.

“Guests will be able to see animals such as hawks and owls up close as well as learn about the majestic bald eagles, with the hopes of seeing one in flight during the event,” said Mason Neck State Park Chief Ranger Jamie Leeuwrik,

Parking for the event this year will be located offsite at Pohick Bay Regional Park at the Pirate’s Cove Waterpark. Shuttles will be provided to and from the festival at Mason Neck State Park and will run about every 15-20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free and will include a variety of food vendors, musical performances, and a puppet show.

“Caroline Seitz, the star of Kids Nature Shows, puts on such a fun and interactive show for kids and adults to experience the animals they might see at the park,” said Leeuwrik. “There will be a musical performance at 11 a.m. and another at 1:45 p.m. Eagle Festival is a great way to bring together the local community for programs and activities all in the name of conservation and preservation.”

Almost 60 years ago, Elizabeth Hartwell led a successful grassroots effort to preserve more than 5,000 acres of wetland habitats on the Mason Neck Peninsula in Fairfax County. Today her legacy lives on – especially through the annual Eagle Festival at Mason Neck State Park.

This event celebrates the decades of conservation work that has taken place on the Mason Neck Peninsula. Had it not been for the work done by individuals like Hartwell, nicknamed “The Eagle Lady” and for whom the Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge is named, the area would look drastically different than it does today.