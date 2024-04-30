Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closure at the bridge over Route 1 near the exit 126 (Spotsylvania) interchange for bridge washing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closure at the bridge over the Rappahannock River at mile marker 132 for bridge washing.

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closure at the bridge over Route 17 near the exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) interchange for bridge washing.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at night at mile marker 119 north of exit 118 (Thornburg) at the bridge over the Po River for bridge maintenance repairs. Single lane closure during the day for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 121 at the bridge over the Ni River for bridge washing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between mile markers 129 to 134 for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.Alternating single and double lane closures on I-95 northbound in the local and through lanes. Installing rumble strips and pavement markings for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of Route 17 Northbound On-Ramp to I-95 Northbound: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The Route 17 northbound on-ramp to I-95 northbound will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Follow detour signs. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 134-136 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 141-143 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Construction of a noise barrier and guardrail installation.

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 140-142 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.Construction of a noise barrier.

143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 147-148 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 147-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-138 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile markers 136-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp to Warrenton and Route 17 Northbound On-Ramp to I-95 Southbound

Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton and Route 17 northbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Follow detour signs. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton and Route 17 northbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Follow detour signs. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp to Falmouth: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 southbound toward Falmouth will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Follow detour signs. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 132-130. Milling and paving work in the local lanes and the ramp for Exit 130 A.

Monday – Friday, 3 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 132-130. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Spotsylvania County: Belmont Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure near Dillards Bridge for guardrail installation.

Chancellor Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

Grand Brooks Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure for pavement patching between Lawyers Road and Stubbs Bridge Road. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.

Seays Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Post Oak Road and Robert E. Lee Drive.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Utility relocation is underway ahead of construction to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in summer 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in Summer 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in June 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 1: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closure on Route 1 at Courthouse Road for permit/utility work.

Route 17 Northbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Courthouse Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Lane closure on Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Stafford Avenue for permit/utility work.

Berrea Church Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging between Truslow Road and Warrenton Road for utility work for the Berrea Church Road construction project.

Decatur Road: Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road for pavement patching between Indian View Road and Norman Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Poplar Road: Sunday-Monday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Poplar Road for pavement marking work between Branch Creek Way and Tacketts Mill Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Richland Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Richland Road for pavement patching between Route 17 and Hartwood Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Sanford Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Sanford Drive between Route 17 and Simpson Drive for median and curb installation.

South Gateway Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures on South Gateway Drive near the Route 17 intersection for median and curb installation.

—Virginia Department of Transportation