Prince William Chamber of Commerce press release: Six local high school students were awarded scholarships at the annual Education and Workforce Breakfast, held on April 24th by The Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

The 2024 winners are graduating high school students who were selected by a panel of business leaders and were all awarded $2,500 scholarships, for use at their U.S. college or university of choice.

All of this year’s scholarship winners demonstrated exceptional dedication to academics and community involvement, meeting the criteria outlined by the scholarship committee.

The Prince William County students awarded scholarships at the breakfast are Camilia Giudici, Bryce Poole, Alexa McMillan, Helen Jacob, Sean Villacorte, Jacob Skufca.

This year’s program welcomed a panel discussion from the superintendents from Prince William County Schools, Dr. LaTanya McDade, City of Manassas Park County Schools, Dr. Melissa Saunders, and Executive Director of Student Achievement, Craig Gfeller. The panelists discussed local educational topics including how businesses can get involved and support schools in our community.

Education and Workforce Breakfast is a special event that focuses on education and workforce development in our community.