Fredericksburg ballot box and curbside voting to be moved

City of Fredericksburg Office of Voter Registration & Elections: Construction work to build the new Visitor Center on the 1st floor of Executive Plaza is underway.

Early Voting starts Friday, May 3, 2024.

The Voter Registrar’s ballot box will be available inside the Office of Voter Registration during regular business hours and Saturday voting.

There will be no after-hours drop box available.

All absentee ballots by mail have a stamped returned envelope included with them.

In addition, Curbside Voting will move to Wolfe Street. For assistance, please call the office. There will be signs with our office phone number on Wolfe Street.

All in-person early voting will proceed as usual. You will need to enter the building from the Executive Plaza’s back entrance, which is on the 1st floor on the rear of the building which faces the parking garage.

The Office of Voter Registration’s address is 601 Caroline Street, Suite 500, Fredericksburg. For further questions, the phone number is: (540) 372-1030 or visit the website for more information.