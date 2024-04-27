Call to Action: Manassas Bee Festival seeks volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – Educate America, Inc, a nonprofit startup, is seeking volunteers ages 18+ to assist with providing after-school tutoring and mentoring services within five (5) to ten (10) Prince William County Public Schools during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 school year. Volunteer with Educate America and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth! Your time and expertise can positively impact the academic success and personal development of our youth—contributing to brighter futures for the next generation. Volunteers will need to have background and CPS checks completed by July 15, 2024. Please join them as a volunteer, tutor, mentor, or community partner by completing and submitting the online application form(s) at educateusainc.org/now-recruiting. Questions? Please email educat…@gmail.com.

Just In: Is a safe community important to you? The PWC Office of Community Safety is hosting an open house, “Fostering a Safe PWC Together” on May 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. Volunteers age 16+ are needed to assist with set-up/clean-up, greeting attendees and directing traffic. You’ll feel great as you support this event which provides the public with safety resources from county government agencies, nonprofits, faith-based, community-based and charitable organizations! Please email mblo…@pwcgov.org to sign up and learn more. Note: This event is free to the public, please visit https://bit.ly/3y1B6JU for more information.

are needed to assist with set-up/clean-up, greeting attendees and directing traffic. You’ll feel great as you support this event which provides the public with safety resources from county government agencies, nonprofits, faith-based, community-based and charitable organizations! Please email mblo…@pwcgov.org to sign up and learn more. Note: This event is free to the public, please visit https://bit.ly/3y1B6JU for more information. Do you love going fishing? Brain Injury Services (BIS) is searching for a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client living in Prince William who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email mth…@braininjurysvcs.org to learn how you can help.

is searching for a to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client living in Prince William who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email mth…@braininjurysvcs.org to learn how you can help. CRi (Choice. Respect. independence) is a community-based nonprofit organization with a focus on providing personalized resources to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. They are currently in need of an American Sign Language (ASL) volunteer age 18+ to service the public at CRi events. This volunteer will communicate with individuals who are hearing impaired and in need of socialization with those who speak ASL. Strong skills in ASL are necessary and you’ll feel great as you share your specialized talent to help someone communicate with the public! Please email volu…@mycri.org to learn more.

is a community-based nonprofit organization with a focus on providing personalized resources to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. They are currently in need of an American Sign Language (ASL) to service the public at CRi events. This volunteer will communicate with individuals who are hearing impaired and in need of socialization with those who speak ASL. Strong skills in ASL are necessary and you’ll feel great as you share your specialized talent to help someone communicate with the public! Please email volu…@mycri.org to learn more. The year is speeding by, and Girls on the Run of NOVA is already preparing for their 5K Celebration being held May 18 (Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax) and May 19 (Pentagon City, Arlington)! Over 100 volunteers age 13+ are needed for all sorts of jobs like Greeters, Water Stations, Cheerleaders and more. It sounds like it will be a fantastic event and you’ll feel great as you support and encourage these youth who have been working hard to build up their fitness and confidence! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TCr3lN to sign up or visit gotrnova.org. Hurry, volunteer slots will fill up quickly!

of NOVA is already preparing for their 5K Celebration being held May 18 (Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax) and May 19 (Pentagon City, Arlington)! Over 100 are needed for all sorts of jobs like Greeters, Water Stations, Cheerleaders and more. It sounds like it will be a fantastic event and you’ll feel great as you support and encourage these youth who have been working hard to build up their fitness and confidence! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TCr3lN to sign up or visit gotrnova.org. Hurry, volunteer slots will fill up quickly! Here’s a “Honey” of a volunteer opportunity! The Manassas Bee Festival is coming June 22 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas and volunteer “Worker Bees” of all ages are needed to support this fun event. Volunteers under 18 are welcome to volunteer with a responsible adult or group leader. Volunteers are needed June 21 help set up the festival at Liberia House. Then, volunteers will be needed to help with the 2K Honey Hike 8:45 a.m. on June 22 at Manassas Museum lawn and also to help on shifts during the festival on June 22. Jobs include assisting with set up, helping vendors unload, helping at the welcome tent to show the map or answer basic questions. Volunteers who sign up will get a free green t-shirt but should complete the online form at manassasbeefestival.com/contact-donations-questions/. Please be sure to indicate you are a Volunteer on the form. Please email manassasb…@gmail.com for more information.

is coming June 22 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas and volunteer “Worker Bees” of all ages are needed to support this fun event. under 18 are welcome to volunteer with a responsible adult or group leader. Volunteers are needed June 21 help set up the festival at Liberia House. Then, volunteers will be needed to help with the 2K Honey Hike 8:45 a.m. on June 22 at Manassas Museum lawn and also to help on shifts during the festival on June 22. Jobs include assisting with set up, helping vendors unload, helping at the welcome tent to show the map or answer basic questions. Volunteers who sign up will get a free green t-shirt but should complete the online form at manassasbeefestival.com/contact-donations-questions/. Please be sure to indicate you are a Volunteer on the form. Please email manassasb…@gmail.com for more information. Gardeners, here’s a fantastic volunteer opportunity for you! PWC Office of Historic Preservation is looking for Historic Garden Volunteers to help maintain the garden at Rippon Lodge Historic Site this summer. Help is needed with planting, weeding and harvesting the fruit and vegetables. You’ll enjoy being outdoors as you help the garden illustrate what plants may have been planted by the Ellis family in a Victory garden during World War II! Please call Rippon Lodge at 703-499-9812 for more information.

to help maintain the garden at Rippon Lodge Historic Site this summer. Help is needed with planting, weeding and harvesting the fruit and vegetables. You’ll enjoy being outdoors as you help the garden illustrate what plants may have been planted by the Ellis family in a Victory garden during World War II! Please call Rippon Lodge at 703-499-9812 for more information. St. Thomas United Methodist Church in Manassas needs a volunteer Team Leader for their Food Pantry on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jobs include instructing volunteers on how to sort/store donated food from local grocery stores, organize items for Saturday distributions, train new volunteers and help keep the pantry organized and clean. Training provided; no experience necessary! You’ll feel great as you help this busy food pantry get prepared for their food distributions which serve up to 800 food insecure individuals each week! Please email gary…[email protected] or call 703.368.5161, ext. 122 for more information.

in Manassas needs a Team Leader for their Food Pantry on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jobs include instructing volunteers on how to sort/store donated food from local grocery stores, organize items for Saturday distributions, train new volunteers and help keep the pantry organized and clean. Training provided; no experience necessary! You’ll feel great as you help this busy food pantry get prepared for their food distributions which serve up to 800 food insecure individuals each week! Please email gary…[email protected] or call 703.368.5161, ext. 122 for more information. Mark your calendar! Walk MS : Manassas 2024 will be held May 4 at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and LOTS of volunteers age 15+ are needed to make this successful! Jobs include Event Set-Up, Volunteer Check-in, Route Marshals, Hydration Stations, and much more! You’ll feel great as you get involved with this community walk whose goal is to end Multiple Sclerosis (MS) forever! Please visit https://bit.ly/4cHgvut and to sign up, email cassie…@nmss.org for more information.

: Manassas 2024 will be held May 4 at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and LOTS of are needed to make this successful! Jobs include Event Set-Up, Volunteer Check-in, Route Marshals, Hydration Stations, and much more! You’ll feel great as you get involved with this community walk whose goal is to end Multiple Sclerosis (MS) forever! Please visit https://bit.ly/4cHgvut and to sign up, email cassie…@nmss.org for more information. The Workhouse Arts Center (WAC) in Lorton needs volunteers age 16+ to be Volunteer Artist Building Representatives (VABRs). These individuals are the first point of contact for visitors entering the artist buildings on the WAC campus. Volunteers should be friendly, willing to engage with the public and be able to share information about the WAC. Onsite training is required but is offered to accommodate the schedules of volunteers and staff. If you’re an artist or are into art, this could be a wonderful opportunity to get involved with the growing art community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3WfOF2x for more information, email volu…@workhousearts.org to learn more.

-Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William.