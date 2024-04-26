Weekend weather outlook: Cooler Saturday, Warm up Sunday | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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As we head into the weekend, we can expect a mix of weather patterns, with a gradual transition from cooler temperatures to a significant warm-up.

Starting today, a surface high-pressure system will shift southward along the eastern Appalachians, bringing cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover. While morning cloudiness is expected, especially west of U.S. 15, the afternoon promises more sunshine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. Tonight, temperatures will not drop as low as previous nights, settling in the low to mid-40s.

Moving into Saturday, a weak mid-level disturbance combined with a warm front lifting through the area will result in scattered showers, particularly west of U.S. 15. Cloudy conditions are expected, with temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night will be milder, with lows in the 50s.

Sunday marks a significant change as deep ridging dominates much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, ushering in dry, partly cloudy, and notably warmer conditions. Highs are expected to soar into the low to mid-80s, approximately 20-25 degrees higher than Saturday. While there’s a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms west of the Blue Ridge in the afternoon, any convective activity will be short-lived due to dry low-levels and deep mixing. Sunday night will remain mild, with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking ahead to the start of the new week, Monday promises sunny skies and even warmer temperatures, with highs reaching around 90 degrees.