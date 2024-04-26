Dumfries 275th anniversary gala sold out

On Friday, May 10, Dumfries will celebrate the 275th anniversary of the original charter for Dumfries.

The festivities will begin May 10 with a sold-out black-tie dinner at the National Museum for the Marine Corps. The dinner will have keynote speeches by local dignitaries, historical presentations on Dumfries’ intriguing history as a port town, and a commemorative program. The keynote speaker has yet to be announced.

A family-friendly festival on May 11 and 12 at Garrison Park, behind the town hall, will include free historical tours, re-enactors, and music, food, and vendors. The festival is free to attend.

Dumfries has previously held annual celebrations of Charter Day. The town’s original charter date is May 11, 1749. Much of the town’s colonial history has been lost over the years. The town was once a major east coast seaport and the early center of Prince William County’s’ government, economy, and social activities.

This year’s theme, “Rediscover Dumfries: Our Past, Present, and Future,” aims to highlight Dumfries’s journey through a curated selection of individuals, landmarks, and stories representing the town’s spirit and resilience. According to the council, the gala and celebration activities will honor Dumfries’ rich history and will also assist in the ongoing economic revitalization efforts.

The town’s website shows the 2024 Budget includes a budget of $197,5000 for Special Events for the newly created Office of Civic Engagement. The event will be primarily funded through a combination of taxpayer funds and private sponsorship, which Mayor Derrick Wood believes with emphasize the town council’s commitment to responsible fiscal management and community partnerships.

The town manager Tangela Innis, in her letter published in the 2024 budget, notes the Civic Engagement office “will begin to fulfill the need for public services throughout more community events, free vaccination clinics, a new Farmer’s Market…and partnerships with [Prince William Parks & Recreations] to provide for after school activities.” She notes the 275th anniversary celebration is a one-time funding plan.

The 2024 budget also reports Dumfries’ population has a median income of $71,784 with 14.1% of persons in poverty. In her letter, Innis stated the desire to “Create an inclusive and financially sustainable environment where residents of all ages and backgrounds have access to quality housing, essential services, employment, and recreational opportunities”.

The council notes they have taken several steps to ensure taxpayer dollars are utilized efficiently for the celebrations, including using existing resources to minimize rental costs; encouraging volunteers to boost community spirit while lowering labor costs; and using transparent competitive bidding for services.

Tickets to the May 10 gala are $100 As of April 25, the event website states they are sold out.

Sarah Romero contributed to this article.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.