Significant warm-up on the horizon | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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As the workweek progresses, we can expect a shift in weather patterns. The National Weather Service forecasts high pressure to regain dominance today and Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures and dry conditions. However, a significant warm-up is on the horizon for the weekend as a warm front approaches the region.

Today, a reinforcing shortwave is moving across northern Virginia, nudging yesterday’s cold front further southward. This movement prompts the return of high pressure, expected to build to the north throughout the day and night. Temperatures will notably drop, with highs reaching the 50s and lows dipping into the middle to upper 30s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds increasing in the southwest. Despite being cooler than previous days, temperatures will be more moderate, hovering near 60 to the lower 60s for most areas. Friday night brings the next chance for showers as warm advection precedes a system approaching from the center of the country, along with its associated warm front.

As Saturday unfolds, high pressure will continue its southeastward movement, allowing the warm front to push farther into the region. Expect a few showers, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge, with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s in the north and middle to upper 60s in the south. Saturday night’s lows will be milder compared to the previous nights.

Sunday promises a significant warm-up, with sunny skies and temperatures soaring to around 83 degrees Fahrenheit, marking a stark contrast to the cooler conditions earlier in the week.