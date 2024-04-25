Politics Merianne Jensen, rising star in Prince William County GOP, pledges to energize party and amplify community voices By Uriah Kiser Published April 25, 2024 at 4:37PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:23PM Jensen This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Erica Tredinnick #Ian Lovejoy #Locals Only #Merianne Jensen #Moms for Liberty #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William County Public Schools #Prince William County Republican Committee