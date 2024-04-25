Community pool brews up a fundraiser for necessary repairs

Once on the edge of selling to a private owner, a beloved community pool has a new board of directors working to rejuvenate the facility and keep the neighborhood pool tradition alive.

Ferry Farm Community Pool, in Stafford County near Fredericksburg, is hosting a fundraiser at Stafford’s Highmark Brewery on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The family-friendly event includes live music, a bounce house, face painting for children, and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize. The pool is a non-profit community pool located near Ferry Farm. Memberships are available to the public.

Several guest bartenders will be taking shifts during the event. Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, Treasurer Mike Sienkowski, and George Washington District Supervisor Deputy Deuntay Diggs will join Jeremy Grey, host of the morning show on WBQB-FM, and others in pouring beers. Several businesses have donated to themed raffle baskets, which will accompany a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Justin Barcas, vice president of the swimming pool board of directors explained, “The pool is a piece of Americana. It represents community.” In an email, Barcas states he grew up spending summers at the pool and wants future generations, including his children, to have access to the same experiences.

In 1956, the Ferry Farms Civic Association committee surveyed teenagers to determine the area’s recreation needs, and a pool was the number one request. Committee co-chair Ralph Nieman invested personal funds to build the pool. In 1957, the pool cost $20,900 to build.

Barcas wrote, “The pool soon became home to the Ferry Farm Flying Fish…one of the first teams in the Rappahannock Swim League. Of historical note, Jeff Rouse, Olympic gold medalist and former world record holder in the 100m backstroke [and for whom the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center in Embrey Mill is named], began his swimming career at age five. “

The swimming pool’s new board of directors took charge in Fall 2023. The previous board faced repair estimates of $60,000 and proposed selling Ferry Farm pool to Little Fish, a swim lessons company. Brittany Reddan, event coordinator, said several pool members stepped up to create a new board to explore alternative ideas and solutions to fundraise and finance the needed repairs, including Reddan herself.

The Highmark fundraiser will be the second pool fundraising event hosted by the new board. Patrick Gerrard, board president, wrote “The community support for both the yard sale and Highmark Brewery fundraiser have seen phenomenal community support. The yard sale had about 10 families either show up to sell or donate their goods to the pool. The Highmark Brewery fundraiser has seen more community engagement than we could have asked for.” In his email, he said they have also been exploring other avenues, including working with Stafford County’s Economic Development Authority and exploring grants.

Reddan said she was “blown away by the outpouring of support for our small community pool.” In her email, she said so many people in the area have shared their experiences spending summers at the pool, doing swim team, and lifeguarding. Many now bring their own children. Reddan said the pool “has clearly made a positive impact for so many people in south Stafford.”

Co-secretary Bridget Baxter emphasized the fundraiser’s goal is to raise funding to replaster the pool and avoid passing the financial burden to members. In her email, Baxter added the board’s mission is to keep the pool community-owned and focused on being a safe place for families. Donations are also being accepted online.

The fundraiser is from 1 to 6 p.m. at 390 Kings Highway.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.