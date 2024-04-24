Antisemitic symbols found at schools prompt investigation, outcry

School officials in Prince William County say Antisemitic symbols were found painted on the side of Coles Elementary and Benton Middle schools near Woodbridge.

So far, no officials have shown the images. Benton Middle School’s principal Jerri Piacesi posted this message to social media:

We are writing to inform you that graffiti including antisemitic symbols were found on school grounds at both Benton Middle School and Coles Elementary School. We have no reason to believe our schools or students are in any danger. However, we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment. The graffiti has been removed, and we are working with the police department to ensure an investigation is conducted. Graffiti or vandalism of school property is a violation of the PWCS Code of Behavior, and we take this violation very seriously. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and is not consistent with our efforts to ensure our students are learning in a safe, positive, and inclusive learning environment.

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega released a statement:

I want to express my unwavering support for our Jewish community. In Prince William County, we firmly reject any form of hatred. We boldly denounce the antisemitic symbols and graffiti found on school property. I support our Police Department in their investigative efforts in bringing those responsible for this, to face the full consequences of their actions. I would like to thank staff for their rapid response in ensuring the graffiti was removed, and to Principles Piacesi and Drzewucki for their commitment to the safety of our students.

The two schools sit side by side on Hoadly Road, near Route 234.

Benton has 1,35o students, while Coles has 400 students.

The report comes as Columbia University in New York City and college campuses across the country are reeling with antisemitic protests. Classes at Columbia were held online after university leaders told students they could not guarantee the safety of Jewish students.

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