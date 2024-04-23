Warming trend expected after frosty start | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Residents of the Mid-Atlantic region woke up to frosty conditions early this morning, with temperatures dropping below freezing in some areas. A Frost Advisory remained in effect until 8 a.m. for central and Northeast Maryland, extending south to the Virginia Piedmont and parts of southern Maryland, while a Freeze Warning lingered until the same time for portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands.

However, relief is on the way as high pressure shifts eastward throughout the day. This shift will prompt southerly winds, ushering in warmer temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

As the day progresses, a shortwave from the Great Lakes will track southeastward toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. While moisture is limited, a few showers are possible later tonight into early Wednesday morning. Cloud cover will increase overnight, with lows around 54°F and south winds picking up to 9 to 11 mph, gusting up to 18 mph.

Wednesday will bring a chance of showers, primarily before 8 a.m., followed by gradually clearing skies. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, leading to mostly sunny conditions with a high near 75°F. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest, ranging from 8 to 11 mph, potentially gusting up to 20 mph.

By Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dipping to around 41°F. A north wind at 7 to 9 mph will prevail.

Looking ahead, Thursday promises mostly sunny conditions with a high near 65°F. A gentle north wind of around 6 mph will provide a pleasant backdrop for outdoor activities.