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We can expect a continuation of cool but clear weather as high pressure dominates the region today and into tomorrow. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, a cold front is anticipated to pass through the area on Wednesday, ushering in another round of high pressure towards the end of the week.

As of today, an upper trough is approaching from the west, accompanied by surface high pressure centered across the lower Mississippi Valley. This configuration has led to elevated winds and a swath of high clouds, which have somewhat tempered the morning temperatures. However, a period of clear and calm conditions is still anticipated towards sunrise, maintaining the likelihood of frost and freeze conditions and prompting frost/freeze advisories to remain in effect.

Throughout the day, the high-pressure system is expected to strengthen over the area while the upper trough advances eastward. Consequently, mostly sunny skies are forecasted, though temperatures are projected to remain slightly below normal, ranging from the lower to mid-60s.

Tonight, the high pressure will shift towards the Carolinas, increasing the likelihood of calm winds. Skies will remain mostly clear until the approach of some high clouds towards sunrise. While dew points are expected to rise slightly, remaining in the lower 30s across much of the region, conducive conditions for radiational cooling will persist.

This may result in rural areas experiencing temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s, while urban centers are likely to remain in the mid-40s. Additional Frost Advisories are expected, with some areas, such as the Shenandoah Valley and Culpeper Basin, possibly touching freezing temperatures.

Looking ahead, Tuesday is anticipated to bring mostly sunny conditions, with temperatures climbing slightly higher, reaching around 72°F. However, Tuesday night may see a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 55°F. Winds are forecasted to pick up from the south at 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday is expected to bring a slight chance of showers, with partly sunny skies and a high near 74°F. Winds are forecasted to shift from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.