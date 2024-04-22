President Biden announces sweeping climate actions during Earth Day speech at Prince William Forest Park

Commemorating Earth Day from Prince William Forest Park today, President Biden announced a series of wide-reaching climate initiatives designed to expand nationwide access to solar energy and create a federal jobs program known as the American Climate Corps.

The president was joined by the Secretary of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, the AmeriCorps CEO, and members of Congress to announce $7 billion in grants through the EPA’s “Solar for All” grant competition, which provides funding to states, municipalities, and nonprofits to deliver residential solar power to 900,000 households in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, the president announced the start of the American Climate Corps, a federal jobs initiative to hire 20,000 Americans to build clean energy and climate resiliency projects around the country. The American Climate Corps is modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps, a workforce initiative started by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt following the Great Depression in 1933. The Civilian Conservation Corps developed and built the Prince William Forest Park in Triangle.

“It’s fitting to be here in Prince William Forest Park … [the Civilian Conservation Corps] put Americans to work to conserve our country’s natural resources. Thousands of young Americans built this park, providing jobs, recreation, hope and healing at the time,” the president said. “We know today, we face another kind of existential threat that requires equally bold and clear action.”

Biden said the effects of climate change were wide-reaching across the globe, and that last year’s Earth Day was the hottest Earth Day on record. In announcing the “Solar for All” program, Biden said that energy costs are some of the biggest costs for low and moderate-income families. The program will save households more than $350 million in electricity costs annually – or approximately $400 per household – according to a White House statement.

“‘Solar for All’ will give us more breathing room and cleaner breathing room,” Biden said. “It’s going to also create 200,000 good paying and union jobs over the five years in communities that need it the most.”

In addressing jobs, the president said the American Climate Corps would “bring out the best in young people to do what’s best for America.” Americans can apply to join the Corps through a newly launched website, climatecorps.gov, which will feature 2,000 positions in 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and are hosted by organizations specializing in clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience.

“You’ll get paid to fight climate change, learning how to install those solar panels, fight wildfires, rebuild wetlands and weatherize homes, and so much more that will protect the environment and build a clean energy economy,” Biden said.

According to a White House statement, Corps members will have access to an apprenticeship program from the North American Building Trades Unions’ nonprofit partner, TradesFutures. The statement also said 13 states have already launched statewide Climate Corps programs and will work with the American Climate Corps to provide increased opportunities and projects to combat climate change.

Derrick Anderson, a Republican congressional candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, countered the president’s assertions and said his energy policies benefit other countries rather than Americans.

“Joe Biden’s energy policies are benefitting China — with our taxpayer dollars —while Americans are hurt badly. Biden is helping the same country that’s buying up land near our military installations and is sending military-aged males over our porous border,” Anderson said. “Biden should be apologizing to Virginians, not giving speeches. When I’m in Congress, I’ll do everything I can to reverse Biden’s mess.”

The president will participate in additional events this week to commemorate Earth Week and highlight his administration’s actions against climate change, according to The White House statement.

Today’s visit marks the second to Prince William County in 2024. He kicked off his campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris in January at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. President Barack Obama visited Prince William County in 2012, marking the last time a Democrat running for the White House visited the county, once regarded as a must-stop bellwether for national elections for candidates of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Obama held a campaign rally at Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium, formerly the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals (Potomac Nationals), where he arrived via helicopter.

Editor’s note: Potomac Local News covered this story remotely and was not provided with advance notice of the president’s visit.

Kevin Sandell is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.