Biden to speak at Prince William Forest Park

President Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech today at Prince William Forest Park. The event, to commemorate Earth Day, will commence at 2:45 p.m. Those interested can watch the speech online.

A portion of the 13,000-acre recreational area near Quantico Marine Corps Base is closed to visitors to accommodate them.

The closure and restrictions imposed on the park are in response to a request from the United States Secret Service to ensure a secure staging area and perimeter with adequate standoff distance to safeguard the President during his visit, federal documents state. These temporary measures are also aimed at enabling the Secret Service to conduct security sweeps of the area, secure the landing zone for the President’s arrival, and ensure public safety.

The National Park Service, assessing the situation, deems the closure necessary to protect visitors during the Secret Service’s operations considering the nature of their activities. Although the National Park Service explored the possibility of an alternate or smaller area, the Secret Service determined that lesser restrictive measures or an alternate location would not suffice based on their security assessment.

This visit marks President Biden’s second to Prince William County in 2024. He kicked off his campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris in January at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. President Obama’s visit to Prince William County in 2012 marked the last time a Democrat running for the White House visited the area, once regarded as a bellwether for national elections. Obama held a campaign rally at Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium, formerly the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals (Potomac Nationals), where he arrived via helicopter.