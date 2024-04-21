George Washington Regional Commission: The George Washington Regional Commission (GWRC) is holding a Green Infrastructure Charette at Howell Library Branch in Stafford County on April 26 at 12 p.m.

Through this event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about green infrastructure and provide feedback about where in the community green infrastructure may be needed.

Green infrastructure is a practice that captures and absorbs rainwater where it falls. Since water cannot be absorbed by impervious surfaces such as roads, roofs, and parking lots, urban areas experience increased rates of runoff that lead to erosion and flooding.

Green infrastructure practices are meant to take advantage of nature- based solutions by using plants and engineered soils to let water soak through to groundwater.

The Charette will run from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided, and interested residents are welcome to drop in at any time during that period.

Attendees can expect a variety of activities aimed to educate and gather input, including project case studies from the region, landscape maps to nominate locations for future projects, and opportunities to collaboratively envision what green infrastructure means here.

Residents impacted by potential green infrastructure projects at these sites are encouraged to provide feedback during this time. All members of the public are welcome to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged to ensure that the occupancy of the room is not exceeded.

More information can be found at gwregion.org/environment/green-infrastructure.