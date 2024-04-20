Spanberger, Wexton vote to send $61 billion to Ukraine

Congress today passed bill H.R.8035, known as the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which gives $61 billion in assistance to Ukraine. This includes funds for various forms of aid, such as military, economic, and humanitarian support.

Locally, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th District, Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg), and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10, Prince William, Manassas) supported the measure. Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th, Roanoke) and Bob Good (R-5th, Lynchburg) were among 112 Republicans who opposed the measure.

More than 10,500 people have been killed, and nearly 20,000 injured since Ukraine’s war with Russia began on on February 24, 2022. The war in Ukraine, often referred to as the Russo-Ukrainian War, started when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This conflict is part of a larger ongoing dispute that began in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Spanberger and Wexton also voted today to send $14.3 billion to support U.S. military operations in and around Isreal in the wake of attacks from Iran last week. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Arlington) and Rep. Bob Good voted against the measure.

Spanberger and Wexton announced they will not seek office in 2024 after serving three terms. Wexton is retiring due to health matters, while Spanberger is mounting a run for Virginia governor in 2025.