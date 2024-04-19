Weekend weather: Expect showers, cooler temperatures | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, a cold front is approaching, causing weather changes.

Today, cloudy skies will dominate the region, with temperatures reaching a high near 64 degrees Fahrenheit. A southeast wind of around 7 mph is expected. While there’s a chance of scattered showers, particularly before 2 a.m., residents can anticipate mostly cloudy conditions tonight with a low of around 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Patchy fog may develop between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Conditions will continue to fluctuate as the weekend progresses. Saturday will start mostly cloudy but gradually become sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. A northwest wind of around 10 mph will usher in cooler air. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies, with a low of about 43 degrees and a north wind of 6 to 9 mph.

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy conditions once again, with a high near 64 degrees Fahrenheit. The north wind will shift to the west in the afternoon, blowing at 5 to 7 mph.

The forecast suggests that low pressure tracking northward will usher in a cold front, causing showers to move through the area late tonight. While shower chances will increase west of the Blue Ridge throughout the morning, the likelihood of widespread precipitation remains uncertain. However, keep an umbrella handy as scattered showers may persist.

With cooler air gradually entering the region, temperatures are expected to fluctuate, ranging from the lower 40s in higher elevations to the mid-50s in southern and eastern areas.