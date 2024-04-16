“A Howard University student has died after he was struck last week by a car reportedly driven by a faculty member…Mohamed Samura, of Fredericksburg, 18, was a computer information systems major at the university,” reports WTOP.
Howard University student from Fredericksburg struck and killed by faculty’s member’s car
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!