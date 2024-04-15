Wind-driven brush fires burns 3 cars, sheds

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, a wind-driven brush fire quickly spread and burned three vehicles and two sheds in the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood.

Stafford fire and rescue: Our units responded to a brush fire along Maple Lane yesterday at approximately 1130 hours. Units found about a half acre on fire, with two small sheds and three non-functioning vehicles on fire. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The fire was not exclusively wind-driven, but several factors including low humidity and dry fuels contributed to the spread. The homeowner was advised of the burn laws. Over the weekend, we responded to multiple brush fires. In general, we would like to remind everyone that the 4PM burn law is still in effect through the end of this month.

The Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass, which could carry fire to the woods. Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.