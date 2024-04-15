Brush fire causes 4-mile backup on I-95 at Quantico

Fire and rescue crews are on the scene of a brush fire on Interstate 95 near Quantico.

As you can see from the photos above, taken from VDOT cameras, smoke is billowing from the forested areas on the southbound side of the highway, near milepost 148, Quantico Marine Corps Base’s back gate.

At least two lanes of I-95 South are blocked by the fire scene, resulting in more than four miles of backups.

I-95 SOUTHBOUND: Expect delays approaching exit 148 (Quantico) near Stafford and Prince William county line for a brush fire. 2 I-95 southbound lanes remain open. Congestion begins 4+ miles approaching scene. @VaDOTNOVA @VaDOT @MCB_Quantico pic.twitter.com/WvJqlFFhnY — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) April 15, 2024

More as we have it.

Last month, brush fires in the same areas forced the closure of Route 1 and snarled traffic for those trying to exit Quantico Marine Corps Base. Some base staffers were trapped on base for three to four hours.