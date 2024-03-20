Traffic snarled at Quantico; Multiple brush fires erupt across Prince William, Stafford

Route 1 at the Prince William County/Stafford County line is closed due to a brush fire, the Stafford sheriff reports on X.

That has prompted a significant back up for people trying to get off Quantico Marine Corps Base. Phyllis Thibodeaux sent us the photo above. “Trying to get off Quantico base to 95. Been stuck in traffic for three hours,” she texted Potomac Local.

Thibodeaux is sitting in her car on Russell Road, trying to reach the base’s main gate near Dumfries. We’ve asked her to text us again to tell us when she gets moving.

Her delays, and those for many other area drivers, come as firefighters in both counties have been working several brush fires all afternoon since about 1 o’clock.

“It’s been a very busy afternoon,” said Prince William Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Smolksy.

A total of 39 outside and brush fires have been dispatched since Noon today. The majority of those are small fires, but Prince William fire crews are working three larger fires at the following locations:

4700 blk Locust Shade & Rt 1. – units still actively fighting a brush fire. This incident was also reported on Richmond Highway/Russell Road. Richmond Hwy NB is closed for FD operations.

2800 block Dale Blvd. (this fire is extinguished)

10600 block of Parkgate Drive in Nokesville (this fire is nearly extinguished)

“It appears things are quieting down. All fires are under control, and the number of dispatches has slowed. More normal weather conditions are predicted for tomorrow,” said Smolksy.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported. Prince William fire crews received help from Quantico, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford, and Fairfax counties.

In Stafford County, crews have been working on three larger fires for the majority of the afternoon. We’ll have more on that as we have it.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning for the entire region up until 8 p.m. The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds of up to 50 and 60 mph have created favorable conditions for the rapid spread of these fires.

Please email or text your photos to 571-989-1695. More as we have it.