“After nearly 10 years working for the City of Fredericksburg, Bill Freehling is leaving his post as Director of Economic Development and Tourism,” the Fredericksburg Free Press reports.
Fredericksburg’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism leaving after nearly 10 years
Author
-
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!