Fatal two-vehicle car crash on Interstate-95 under investigation

Virginia State Police press release): The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday (April 8, 2024) at 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 151-mile marker.

A 1986 GMC pickup was driving northbound on I95 when the driver ran off the road left, struck the guardrail, overcorrected and then struck a 2023 Kia Telluride. The Telluride was also travelling north. The GMC pickup then rolled over twice.

A passenger in the pickup, Nora L. Butler, 48, was ejected and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, Kenneth L. Combo, Jr., 59, of Leesburg, was seriously injured. Charges are pending against Combo for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

The driver of the Telluride, Johnnie Robinson, 73, of Savannah, Georgia, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.