Manassas celebrates new GOP chairman

The Manassas City GOP hosted a social event at the Old Towne Sports Pub to celebrate George Ellis’ election as its new chairman. Sharon Ashurst was recognized for her 25 years of service to the party, including her tenure as Chair and her unwavering support in the city. She received a standing ovation.

Attendees included Heather Rice from the Virginia Republican Party; Chris Harnisch, 10th Congressional District Chair; Ben Hazekamp, 7th Congressional District Chair; Jacob Alderman, Prince William County Republican Committee Chair; and Former Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Richard Anderson, an esteemed guest speaker, delivered a message of congratulations to George and thanked Sharon for her service. Anderson also emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections.

“After a brief call with Governor Youngkin, he asked me to relay the message to thank Sharon Ashurst for her years of service to the City of Manassas Republican Committee and to congratulate George Ellis as the newly elected Chair,” Anderson told the crowd.

In his address, George Ellis shared his vision for a more robust committee and the format for upcoming meetings. The next meeting will be held on April 10th, 6:30 pm, at the Old Towne Sports Pub, with Delegate Ian Lovejoy (R-22, Prince William County) as a special guest. These meetings provide crucial opportunities for shaping the future of the local committee and city. Ellis emphasized active participation as key to success.

Ellis is husband to Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, the only Republican on the public body.

Lynn Forkell Greene is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News and a former Manassas City Council member.