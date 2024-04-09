Town of Dumfries press release: Dumfries Town Manager Tangela Innis is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. James M. Nichols. Mr. Nichols will join us as the Director of Public Works with the Town of Dumfries.

His first day with us will be Monday, April 15, 2024. Mr. Nichols, a respected member of our local community, brings 22 years of operations management experience to the town, with 12 of those years in public works.

Mr. Nichols has developed annual budgets and overseen individual and major projects ranging from as little as $2 million up to $39 million throughout his career. Mr. Nichols’ past experiences include Assistant Maintenance Superintendent, Interim Maintenance Superintendent, Division Chief / Operations and Maintenance, and Superintendent of Landscaping and grounds.

He also has experience in stormwater management and street operations, where he led various projects to improve infrastructure resilience and mitigate environmental impacts.

Additionally, he has directly and indirectly supervised over 100 team members, fostering an environment where staff feel valued, motivated, and empowered to contribute their best work to the organization. In his most recent position, Mr. Nichols was the Residency Administrator Assistant for the Virginia Department of Transportation, where he was responsible for assisting with the leadership, coordination, integration, and management of resources allocated to the Fairfax residency maintenance program.

Mr. Nichols holds a Master of Public Administration and Policy degree from Walden University, a Bachelor of Science in Ornamental Horticulture Design from Auburn University, and an Associate of Science in Horticulture Science from Trenholm State College in Montgomery, Alabama.

He is also a Certified Public Manager, Certified Program Planner, and Certified Park and Recreation Professional, and he holds many other certifications and professional accolades. Mr. Nichols will report directly to

the Town Manager, Tangela Innis.

We are thrilled to welcome Mr. James Nichols to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will make in our community! Please visit the Town website.